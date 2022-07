Published:





Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, has confirmed that she is the running mate to Olajide Adediran, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State.





Funke said her decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potential.





Credit: Instagram| funkejenifaakindele





Share This