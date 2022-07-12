Enugu 2023: Nsukka Catholic Diocese Dissociates Itself From Southeastpost Online False Publication

Published:

Following a sponsored and false publication by an online media, Southeastpost owned by a retired Vanguard Newspaper journalist, Mr. Emeka Mamah, that Catholic and Anglican churches in Nsukka are searching for alternative governorship candidate, following the emergence of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ), the leadership of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka has issued a disclaimer dissociating itself from the malicious publication, targeted at dragging the church into partisan politics and at loggerhead with the PDP and government of Enugu State ahead of 2023 elections.

The Catholic Diocese disclaimer signed by the trio of Fr. Emmanuel I. Asadu, Director Social Communications Commission, Fr. Mathew Ezea, Director Justice Development Peace Caritas Commission, Fr. Emeka Ngwoke, Director Public Enlightenment Desk read:" Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous online publication titled Nsukka Catholic, Anglican Dioceses shop for candidates other than PDP, which bears no name and which claims that the Dioceses are now coordinating efforts aimed at electing credible leaders in other parties other than PDP when Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi completes his tenure in 2023.





"The claim is totally false, malicious and tendacious and is aimed at gaining political mileage by dragging the church into the vortex of partisan political contestation.

"For avoidance of doubt, no coordination has been discussed or being contemplated by the two Dioceses. Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard such insinuations contained in the said publication. The publisher is advised in his own interest to retract the false publication."

