Tinubu's Muslim Muslim Ticket : A Foundation For Islamic Republic...Ex SGF Babachir Lawal

Published:

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has described as “disastrous errors and an attempt at Islamic Republic, the decision of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to pick Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Lawal waded into the controversy that has been trailing the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket in a statement made available on Tuesday.

Lawal said he saw the decision coming and he had made his reservations known to the proponents long before the announcement was made.

He said he suspected that Tinubu is currently surrounded by sycophants who will lie to him and malign others to curry his favour.





“The result is that they have played on his long-term ambition to be President and have built it into a sort of desperation and a crescendo that easily justifies this satanic resort to a Muslim-Muslim ticket. This is the calamity that has befallen my friend,” Lawal declared.

He added, “It appears that the gods want to destroy the APC and its presidential candidate and have chosen the instrumentality of the northern Muslim governors and their super ambitious tool and Kashim Ibrahim for this purpose.

“Alhaji Kashim Shettima is a Greek gift from the Northern governors to Tinubu. I advise Bola to make sure Kashima’s two hands are always in his plain sight and empty.”





He warned Tinubu that there would be consequences for his decision, adding that some of them are that Christians will revolt against the APC to put the chances of his election in serious jeopardy.

“Now tell me which Christian will vote for the APC with the following contraption: Muslim presidential candidate (Lagos), Muslim vice presidential candidate (Borno), Muslim National Chairman (Nasarawa), Muslim Deputy National Chairman (Borno), Muslim President (Katsina); Muslim Senate President (Yobe); Muslim Speaker (Lagos); Muslim Deputy Speaker (Plateau) e.t.c.,” he added.

Share This