Kidnap Kingpin Wadume, Osinachi's Husband Still In Our Custody...Kuje Prison

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed reports that Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, and suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala a.k.a. Wadume, disappearing after Kuje prison was attacked by suspected terrorists days ago.





Public Relations Officer of the Service, Umar Abubakar said on Tuesday July 12, that there's no iota of truth in the report.





He told The Nation; ”I was with him in the morning because we had to check out the profiles of escapees again, again and reconcile with those recaptured.





“There was no way high profile inmates would escape because where would they run to, and where would they hide?





“I even asked my FCT Public Relations Officer, Humphrey Chukwuendo when I saw the report that why is it that some people just sit down and concort unverified reports. I think it is time we take steps to address this issue".

