'They Tried To Kill Me Over Baba Ijesha'..Comedian Princess

Published:

Comedienne, Princess, has revealed that some persons tried to kill her for speaking up about the sexual assault of her underage foster daughter by actor, Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha.





She made this revelation in an interview with Chude Jideonwo on his #WithChude show. The interview was published on Thursday.





Baba Ijesha had been sentenced to jail on Thursday over the sexual assault of a minor.





Responding to a question on whether she regretted speaking up about the assault, Princess said, "Now I don't but the first two to three weeks, I did. I had a bounty put on my head, they tried to kill me. I found out that some persons I respected were they ones pushing him."





On how the case ended up in court, she said, "You are seeing me everyday trying to apologise and then after a month, he's just like ... That's the attitude that got us to where we are in Nigeria today. We went from being good to bad to sinister. It became an attitude of 'Shebi, I have begged her?'





"...This truth must be told and you now see people you have idolised for years, that you respected, now open their mouth to justify it. It's sickening."





Share This