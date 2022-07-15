2023:Obasanjo, Babangida, Abdulsalam Are Working For Peter Obi ...Sowore Alleged

Published:

The Presidential Candidate of the African Action Party, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has called on Nigerians not to vote for Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi because he is being back by ‘Criminals’.

Sowore, in a statement via his social media page, state that Former heads of state, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalam Abubakar were all ‘working for’ Obi.

“Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Aliyu Gusau, abubakar Abdusalam and Ango Abdulahi are Mr. Peter Obi’s “God fathers” the people that ruined Nigeria are the ones fronting for him.”

“May it never happen that we will work with these criminals!”

“If you really hate drug barons & dealers, don’t promote one over another.”

“None of them deserved to be called an “Elderstateman”. The reason investigative journo Dele Giwa was murdered by Babangida was “Gloria Okon”. He too ran a drug cartel.”

The fiery activist’s comments are coming barely a day after an article written by Popular investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, exposed Tinubu as a bagman for an International drug ring in the 90s.

Sowore has been looking for every opportunity to attack Peter Obi whom he believed has taken the shine off him and other candidates with his OBIELDIENTS

