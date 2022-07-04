Tertorists Kidnap Another Catholic Priest In Kaduna

Published:

Terrorists, in the early hours of Monday, kidnapped another Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas, in Kauru local government area of Kaduna State.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, confirmed the development in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna.

It would be recalled that late Rev. Fr. Vitus Vaishima Borogo was killed by terrorists on his farm in Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road on Saturday, June 25, 2022 and was laid to rest on June 30, 2022





