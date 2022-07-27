Terrorists Attack: No Shot Was Fired At Minister’s Hill, Dantata Bridge in Abuja...Police

Published:

Following allegations making the rounds in Abuja that persons suspected to be terrorists/bandits on Tuesday night carried out sporadic shootings at the Minister’s Hill area in Abuja and the Dantata Bridge along Airport Road, the Police in Abuja has said no single shot was fired from anywhere either in single form or sporadically.





Commenting on the development Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command said, “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to a series of erroneous writeups and publications making the rounds, especially on the social media spaces, suggesting that there was heavy gunfire simultaneously around Dantata bridge in Lugbe and Minister’s hills in Maitama yesterday 26th July 2022 at about 19:38Hrs.





“Following the receipt of the news, the Command’s Intelligence and Tactical asset drifted to the scene where the news was found false.





“Having maintained monitoring and surveillance of the area all night, and with the intelligence at the disposal of the Command, it is important to categorically state that the news is on every scale unfounded and should be disregarded.





“Members of the public are therefore enjoined to eschew the generation and promulgation of fake/ unverified news and go about their lawful business without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters.





“Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday while reassuring residents of an unalloyed commitment to the safety of all and sundry in the Territory called for calm.





He noted that an investigation has commenced into the sources of this and many other maliciously crafted write-ups, targeted at promoting panic and apprehension in the Territory.





He urged residents to only believe information released from official stables.





While the Police continue its quest on bringing crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the Territory, Residents are urged to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352





The Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps, led by its Chairperson, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar on Wednesday appealed to the Nigerian Army to deploy more soldiers for the protection of NYSC Orientations Camps spread across the 36 states of the country and Abuja in view of the security situation in the country.





Speaking when the board paid a visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya at Army headquarters in Abuja, Mrs. Abubakar said, “Sir, as you are aware, the NYSC has Orientation Camps which houses a minimum of 1,500 Corps members in all the States of the Federation, and given the incidences of insecurity in the Country, we are concerned about the safety of the young men and women under our care.





“We are not unaware of the security situation in the Country and the many areas that require the attention of the Nigerian Army. However, we have come to you for more support, bearing in mind that the NYSC is the baby of the Nigerian Army.





“We therefore plead for additional personnel in all our Orientation camps across the Country. We will really appreciate your kind assistance in this regard sir”.





Continuing she said, “The Nigerian Army established the NYSC which has grown to become the most outstanding Organization that continues to foster National Unity in our Country. Since the establishment of the NYSC, the Nigerian Army has been one of the greatest supporters of the Scheme.





While thanking the Nigerian Army for the outstanding support to the NYSC, she said, “This courtesy call therefore is a homecoming as we are here to appreciate our greatest benefactors for making NYSC a great Organization that it is today, and to also plead for more support in terms of provision of additional security to our Orientation Camps across the Country.





“I must also commend the Army for the excellent officers you have consistently sent as your representatives on the NYSC Board. Since my appointment as Chairman of the Board, I have worked with intelligent Gentlemen who represent you on the Board.





“I started with Brigadier General Olokor, then Major General Sawyer and currently, we are very happy to have the very energetic, brilliant, and humble Brigadier General Bayode Adetoro. These gentlemen have helped the Board and the Scheme in no small measure in running the Scheme by bringing to bear, their expertise.





“The former Director-General of the NYSC, Major General Shu’aibu Ibrahim was also very exceptional. He was able to take the NYSC to greater heights due to the many innovations he introduced during his tenure. Currently, we have a new Director-General, Brigadier General Muhammad Fadah, who took over barely 2 months ago. We are hoping that he will build on the achievements of his predecessor.





Responding, the Chief of Army Staff assured the NYSC board that the Army will continue to ensure the protection of NYSC orientation camps and Youth Corp’s members as the Army has a big stake in the programme which was established in 1973.





The COAS said, “We (NA) have always taken the security of Orientation Camps and NYSC activities seriously and we will continue to support and provide security for the programme. Your request for additional personnel over security challenges will be addressed.





“We are ready to help project the good works of the NYSC whose mission is among others to foster the unity of our country. We have been doing it with our deployment of officers for all NYSC activities and we will not relent.”





The Board members were accompanied on the visit by the Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah.





Visit https://www.seowebanalyst.com/courses to register for an international professional diploma certificate in Digital Marketing.





SEO WEB Analyst in collaboration with CIAPS Wall are offering a subsidized fee for the CIAPS International Professional Diploma Certificate in Digital Marketing Programme today while offer last, suitable for SSCE, HND, BSC holders and employees that want to upgrade their CVs with a world wide accepted certification.





Share This