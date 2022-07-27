Gov Udom Donates 10 Vehicles To Nigeria Police

Published:

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has donated a brand new Toyota Prado SUV to the new Commissioner of Police in the State and ten Hilux trucks as operational vehicles to the state command.





Governor Emmanuel announced the donation of the ten trucks while receiving the new state Chief police officer, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, in a courtesy visit to his offic at Government House, Uyo.





The Governor who held that the donation of the new 10 trucks brings to 45 the number of operational vehicles so far donated by his administration, affirmed that he will meet his 100 vehicles target promised before leaving the state next year.





The State Chief Executive lauded the CP Durosinmi’s interest in marine security, as he affirmed the donation of 18 gunboats with outboard engines to the marine unit of the state police command in recent times, to enhance security on the state’s waterways.





These, he added, were in line with the commitment of his administration to partner the Nigeria Police Force to enhance the security of lives and properties in the state.





In his words, “Let me thank you for your special interest in marine security. I am aware of the tools that you need, we have tried our possible best to supply the gun-boats and new engines and in the past two weeks we’ve acquired a lot, we’ve bought five earlier you said they were not enough we added thirteen making it eighteen gun-boats in these few months, we will continue to improve on that and I am sure you have seen that we have improved a lot on communication equipment. I believe if it is properly deplored it will help us a whole lot.”





He welcomed the state’s 31st Commissioner of Police with the accompanying senior officers and commended his aesthetic value, swift adaptation to the security challenges of the state and collaboration with sister agencies within his barely five weeks sojourn in the state. These, the governor described as promising and an indication of positive attitude and inherent capacity, while reaffirming the commitment of his administration to support the efforts of the Nigeria Police.





“I like your passion, I like your commitment and I like your promise to make Akwa Ibom State Command the most enviable in the whole country. Let me thank you that even before this official reception you swung into action.





“Your collaboration with the Army, SSS, Civil Defense and other Military and Paramilitary and other security agencies is highly commendable because we are all aiming towards the same goal to save the society for all. Thank you for that cooperation and I can assure you as a State Government that it is our primary responsibility and our social call to secure lives and property and we will do that with all amount of seriousness, commitment and passion to deliver and once the passion is right nothing is impossible”, Governor Emmanuel said.





In his address to the state governor, CP Olatoye Durosinmi acknowledged the warm welcome accorded him in the state and the support so far received from the state government, describing the state as a brand that is being looked up to by other Nigerians, Africans and others around the world.





Consequently, the new Akwa Ibom Police boss sounded a warning notice of his regime’s intolerance for anti-social elements, with an assurance to reposition the state command to ensure felons are compelled to repent or be kept out of bay and that no time, day or space in the state is left without police coverage.





In his words, “It is simple for them to repent and become good citizens of Akwa Ibom State or leave the command for us. We will not allow a microscopic minority who are disturbing the peace of the state to have their way. We will get to them before they get to our innocent people.”









