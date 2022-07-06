Terrorists Attack Kuje Prison

Published:

There is apprehension among residents of Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory following the repeated sounds of gunshots being heard in the area.

There are fears among residents that the correctional center is under attack by armed men.

A resident of the area, Joshua Friday, said that the shootings have been ongoing for the last 20 minutes.

He said the situation has caused panic in the area.

He said, “Currently in Kuje and the shooting has been going on for almost 20 minutes now. I can’t tell you what is happening whether it is a robbery or not but we have been hearing that gunshots repeatedly around the area the prison is located. We are all scared as I speak to you. ”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, Umar Abubakar asked our correspondent to call him back.

Efforts to get the police spokesperson in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, proved abortive as calls to her line were not answered. She has also not responded to messages sent to her





