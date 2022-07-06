How Buhari's Convoy Was Attacked. .Eye Witness Account.

Published:

A Katsina resident, who witnessed the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State, has narrated how he escaped.

CKN News had reported how an advance team of Buhari were attacked near Dutsinma in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, Nigeria’s number one citizen was not in the convoy at the time of the attack but security operatives and an advance team heading for Daura, Buhari’s hometown, ahead of Sallah, were attacked.

He said the attack was repelled by “gallant presidential guards”.

A witness, who said he was nearly caught in the middle of the clash, disclosed that he and some persons hid in a nearby bush.

The witness said they were on their way back to Dutsinma from Kankara, when they saw bandits in their number, crossing the road on motorcycles and had to run for safety.

He said some of them ran into the Turare village while others hid in the bushes, until they sighted a long military convoy which eventually cleared the road for them to reach Dutsin-Ma













