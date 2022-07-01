Terrorists Allegedly Killed 30 Soldiers In Niger State

Published:

Gunmen went on a killing spree in different parts of the country yesterday, leaving many deaths in their trail.

The bodies of 30 soldiers were allegedly evacuated following a terrorist attack on Ajata-Aboki Mining Site in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The military confirmed the killing of a number of its personnel, but did not give the figure.





In a statement last night, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the troops were ambushed by the terrorists, while responding to a distress call from a village that was under attack.

Seven riot policemen and two civilians were confirmed killed in the attack.

Four Chinese workers were abducted, but the number of abducted workers remained unknown.





The Niger killings occurred at the mining site in Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government.

Spokesperson of the Coalition of Shiroro Associations, Salis Sabo, said the bodies of 30 soldiers were recovered.

The Nigerian Army said that “a number of personnel paid the supreme price when troops ran into an ambush in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State”.

The riot policemen were attached to the site to provide security for the expatriate workers.

Many sustained gunshot injuries during the attack in which four Chinese nationals were abducted.

The terrorists, armed with sophisticated weapons, were said to have invaded the mining site, shooting at everyone in sight.

The Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the abduction of four Chinese nationals.

He said a joint security team was mobilised to the scene in response to a distress call.

“The joint security team engaged the terrorists and they were yet to determine the number of casualties from both sides.

“However, a yet to be ascertained number of workers in the mining site, including four Chinese nationals were reported to have been abducted.

“Security forces were reinforced for the manhunt of the remaining terrorists as some of them were neutralised and rescue of the injured victims, including security personnel,” he said.

The commissioner said those injured had been evacuated to government hospitals.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello ordered a manhunt for the terrorists.

Condemning the attack, he said: “This is really disturbing, especially as the state has been relatively peaceful with only pockets of attacks being recorded as compared to some time past.

“It really saddened my heart to hear about this. It is even more worrisome to know that the lives of security personnel were involved and expatriates were also among those kidnapped.”

The governor commiserated with heads of the security agencies that are part of the joint operatives in the state for the loss of their personnel.

He sympathised with the families of slain security agents, assuring them that the sacrifices of their loved ones will not go in vain.

Bello commended the bravery of those who engaged the terrorists in a gunfight.

He appealed to the security personnel not to be discouraged but to remain committed to discharging their duties and ensuring the safe return of the four Chinese nationals and the abducted persons.

The governor prayed for the safe return of those kidnapped.

AJATA-ABOK MASSACRE: NOT FEWER THAN 30 SECURITY MEN AND TWO CIVILIANS WERE KILLED, MANY INJURED, 4 EXPATRIATE ABDUCTED AND HOST OF OTHERS IN SHIRORO LOCAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGER STATE.





It was yet another tragic day for the people of Shiroro after enjoying relative peace for few months without attacks following the recent successes of our joint security force.





It was gathered that the terrorists numbering about 300 on 100 of motorcycles invaded the mining site in Ajata-Aboki where some expatriates are mining. The mining activities has been going on there for over 2years despite the security challenges in the area and the site has never been attack (something the locals have considered very strange) until yesterday.





The attacks was said to have been targeted on the expatriates to be kidnapped for ransoms. While the terrorists were making their ways to their targeted victims through many villages, they were heard telling the villagers not to run, maintaining that they did not come for them.





One of the locals was fun down whom they have asked about the road leading them to mining site. The villager refused to give them such information which later cost him his life.





The Terrorists are believed to be Boko Haram/ISWAP who were not initially domiciled in the area and who are not also Nigerians. Their long hair, pierced nose and mode of operation, chanting "Allahu Akbaar" point to that fact.





They grouped themselves into four, some wearing camouflaged uniform of military, Mobile Police and some Vigilante. They started to open fire after succeeding in kidnapping the expatriates silently. Seven 7 Mobile Police were gun down and and two Soldiers in the first gun battle.





And later at Unguwan Maji under Erena Ward where the military had planned to ambush the terrorists being their most probable exit route. But unfortunately, the military vehicle got stuck on the way due to the bad terrain which later exposes their plans to the terrorists.









The military engaged the terrrist since around 4pm till in the morning. This morning and as at the time of this report, 23 more bodies of the soldiers have been recovered. Many soldiers and mobile police are still missing.





While we register our condolence to the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police Force, we pray for their souls to rest in eternal peace. Amin.





Salis M Sabo Esq.

The Spokesperson

Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA)

