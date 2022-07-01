Funke Akindele: Don’t Marry Ladies Who Listen To Toke Makinwa, Blessing CEO, Actor Samuel Jemitalo Counsels Men

Published:

Actor, Samuel Jemitalo, has advised men on the kind of women they should avoid marrying.





Jemitalo issued his advice while reacting to the separation of actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdul Bello aka JJC Skillz on Thursday.





Sharing a picture of the estranged couple, he said, “Men, never marry a woman that has made it… she will never respect you 💯 Never marry a woman that is a ‘Social media Freak’… they learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘Feminism’…”





In an update on his Instagram page, Jemitalo, clarified that his comments weren’t directed at the top actress but stated that men shouldn’t marry ladies who listen to the likes of media personality, Toke Makinwa and controversial relationship coach, Blessing Okoro.





He said, “I never directed my writeup to my senior colleague #funkejenifaakindele I only used her picture to buttress a point.





“We are called public figures because our lifestyle is in public. So I decided to use her picture as reference. I don’t know what transpired in her marriage, so I cannot say if she’s the cause or not. I was only generalising my point not personalising it to sister Funke.”





Expanding his list of the kind of women, that men should marry, Jemitalo said, “Men, marry a woman that respects and fears God, and she will understand that her man is her lord & cover, while the Lord of a man is Christ. A woman that does not RESPECT GOD, cannot respect you. Do not marry women that listens to likes of #officialblessingceo #tokemakinwa etc…✍️(Master of Neologism).”





Blessing CEO had tackled Jemitalo, when he made his earlier comment, “You say never marry a woman who has made it yet you men say you want independent women…Na bad thing to hustle like man ? If we no hustle then still call us gold diggers . Men need to sit up and think, what else can you give a woman apart from money? Many men can’t give anything that is why it is difficult for most of them to stay with successful women . Enough of this women women women.”













