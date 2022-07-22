Tears Flow As Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker Is Buried

Published:

A lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye, who was beheaded in Anambra State has been buried.

Okoye’s head was dumped at Chisco park in Amichi six days after he and his campaign director, Cyril Chiegboka, were abducted in Aguata in May.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra, who shared photos from his burial on Facebook mourned the late lawmaker.





“The death of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye (Okey dị okay) is one too many and it hits personally. The cowards responsible for your gruesome murder will never have the last laugh," he vowed.





