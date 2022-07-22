Ebonyi Govt Reacts To Court's Verdict On Umahi's Senatorial Ambition

Published:





Ebonyi State Government, Friday, described the purported ruling by the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki as fake news.





Mr. Chooks Oko, the SA on Strategy to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State explained that the Court only ordered a rerun election, where all the parties should participate.





In a statement titled: “Ignore the fake News regarding Ebonyi South APC Senatorial seat”, Oko added that “Ann Agom Eze and her PDP collaborators are ignorant of the wordings of section 115 of the electoral law they are quoting as the Governor was never a candidate in any two elections as they are oblivious of the difference between a candidate and an aspirant.”

According to him: “The attention of Ebonyi state Governor has been drawn to a mischievous fake news by one Mrs Ann Agom Eze, who contested the Ebonyi South APC senatorial primary election and got one vote, over the court judgement on Ebonyi South APC primaries.





“The judge was misled by Ann Agom Eze who lied on oath that she never withdrew from the contest.

She further connived with her friend who is a member of the APC Working committee to submit forged documents purported to be coming from APC national headquarters.





“With these false information and the misleading of the learned judge, the pronouncement of the court was that THERE SHOULD BE A RERUN ELECTION WITHIN FOURTEEN DAYS where all the parties should participate.

“The public is enjoined to ignore the fake news and await the date of the ordered primaries where Ann Agom Eze and her collaborators will face another shame.”





