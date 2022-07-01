Security Guard Defiles , Impregnates His Boss’ Teenage Daughter In Lagos

Published:





The police in Lagos has arrested a 20-year-old security guard, identified as Samuel Maikasuw, for allegedly defiling and impregnating his boss’ teenage daughter in Ikorodu area of the state.





It was gathered that the suspect worked at the house of one Fadiji who was a "surrogate parent" to the 15-year-old victim.





According to the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Peoples Network (ACVP), “The perpetrator was a security man at Ms. Fadiji's house. He was once caught with the minor last year and was severely warned never to come near the little girl again and he apologised.





He was later transferred to the shop of the landlord's wife who later converted him to a sales boy. He was arrested by the vigilantes and policemen in the Ikorodu area after the act. The suspect has been detained at Ikorodu division, Igbogbo.”





Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement to newsmen.





























Share This