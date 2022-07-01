PDP Crisis: All Issues Are Being Addressed...Atiku Abubakar

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has broken his silence on recent utterances by top members of the party.





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Wednesday had faulted the choice of Atiku’s running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and former Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose, expressed his support for a southern presidency.





In a signed Twitter thread on Thursday, Atiku said the feelings of the party members are being addressed. He said, "The #OfficialPDPNig will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.





“Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me.





“When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced. -AA”

































Share This