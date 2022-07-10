Reject Tinubu And His Muslim Muslim Ticket..Ebun Adegboruwa

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Ebun Adegboruwa has urged Nigerians to reject Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice Presidential candidate Who are flying a Muslim Muslim ticket in the 2023 election.
His post
MUSLIM-MUSLIM TICKET INSENSITIVE CHOICE
It is a terrible choice, in one million ways!!!
Nigerians, whether Muslims, Christians, Traditionalists, etc, should reject APC with their votes come 2023.
A Muslim-Muslim ticket in present-day Nigeria is fuel for Boko Haram, incentive for ISWAP and a call for more terrorists.
Unless of course those parading the ticket are themselves complicit.
There is no better way to insult our sensibilities.
I pray it is not true.
