Reject Tinubu And His Muslim Muslim Ticket..Ebun Adegboruwa

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Ebun Adegboruwa has urged Nigerians to reject Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice Presidential candidate Who are flying a Muslim Muslim ticket in the 2023 election.

His post





MUSLIM-MUSLIM TICKET INSENSITIVE CHOICE

It is a terrible choice, in one million ways!!!

Nigerians, whether Muslims, Christians, Traditionalists, etc, should reject APC with their votes come 2023.





A Muslim-Muslim ticket in present-day Nigeria is fuel for Boko Haram, incentive for ISWAP and a call for more terrorists.





Unless of course those parading the ticket are themselves complicit.





There is no better way to insult our sensibilities.





I pray it is not true.

