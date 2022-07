Published:

Popular radio presenter Abiodun Oropo Oyinlomo is dead

He died on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

He was a veteran Nigerian radio host. He was the founder of Abiodun Oropo RadioTV. His channel is considered one of the leading stations in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Abiodun Oropo Radio TV is known for providing live news updates, podcasts, sports commentary, and music.

