Professional Friends Forum Of Enugu North Zone Commend Gov Ugwuanyi On Giant Strides During Visit

A professional group, Professional Friends Forum Of Enugu North (PROFFEN) Zone yesterday visited Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House Enugu to felicitate with him on his giant strides.

The group was led by Prof. Malachy Okwueze , the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor.

According to Prof Okwueze, the forum came to appreciate the Governor first for making Enugu so peaceful that it has become the destination of choice for all people of the Southeast and beyond. He stated that the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences, Igbo-Eno which was recently recognized/licensed by the National Universities Commission is a major climax of Governor Ugwuanyi's administration urging him to continue to do more and finish strong.

In his remarks, Prof Tobias Egbe-Nwiyi enumerated the several road projects done by the Governor across the state including the T-Junction flyover that ended the nightmare commuters used to go through at the T-Junction. He thanked the Governor for the 12 Kilometer dual carriage road from Opi junction to Nsukka town and other numerous rural roads spread across all parts of the state. He pointed out that apart from when Nnamdi Azikiwe brought the University of Nigeria into Nsukka, Nsukka people never had it so good until the coming of Governor Ugwuanyi. He said that except that His Excellency is publicity shy, His Excellency would have been on Channels TV daily show casing many of his uncoutable projects never spoken of in the press.

In his own remarks, another member of the Forum, Dr George Ugwu, the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency reeled out the unending strides of His Excellency in the health sector beginning from the primary health up to tertiary level giving birth to a new Emergency Unit which has just been completed. He pleaded with the Governor to allow some of his numerous achievements to be shown in the media especially electronic media as time is overdue for going public with the Governor's unmatched strides.

Speaking on a note of gratitue, another member of the group, Dr Emmanuel Iyidobi, who has just been appointed Medical Director, National Othopaedic Hospital, Enugu appreciated the Governor on His Excellency's magnanimous support and encouragement during his application process.

Responding, the Governor thanked the Forum and requested her to continue to pray for him, his administration and the State pointing out how important it is to him to hand over the peace prevailing in the state to the next administration come May 29, 2023

