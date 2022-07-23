Imo Massacre:Groom Cries Over Killing Of Brothers Returning From His Wedding

Published:

Chijioke Okezuonu Nnanna, whose brothers were killed by operatives of the Ebubeagu Security outfit in Imo State, has cried out for justice.

Nnanna said his relatives were shot dead in Awo Omama town in Imo State, while they were returning from his wedding. He added that his in-law’s house was razed as well as the items meant for the bride price

Fourteen innocent boys lives were cut short by local security agents last week

The State Governor Hope Uzodinma accused them of being bandits, a statement which was denied by their community

Share This