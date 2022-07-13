Police Arrest Fleeing Kuje Prison Inmate In Ogun

Published:

The Police in Ogun State have arrested one of the inmates that fled Kuje Medium Custodial facility after last week’s terrorists attack.





Yakubu AbdulMumuni, 28, was arrested on Monday Morning at Sango Ota after a tip-off from people who sighted him.





According to a statement on Wednesday by Police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, AbdulMumuni was convicted by a High Court in Kogi State for culpable homicide and sentenced to Kuje prison where he fled from after the jailbreak.





Oyeyemi said: “One of the Kuje Correctional Center escapees was on Monday July 11, arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command.





“The escapee, 28-year-old Yakubu AbdulMumuni was arrested following information received by policemen at Sango Ota divisional headquarters that the convict was sighted somewhere around Sango Ota.





“Upon the information, the DPO Sango Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru quickly mobilised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

“He confessed to the police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Center on July 5, when the center was attacked by bandits. He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi State High Court for offences of conspiracy and culpable homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Center.





“The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to facilitate the transfer of the convict to Correctional Center with immediate effect.”.

