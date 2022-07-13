Davido, Portable Clash Over Osun Guber Election

Published:

‘Zazoo Zehh’ crooner Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has pitched his tent with incumbent Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Portable’s political choice seeks to trump that of world-famous superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, who is rooting for his uncle Ademola Adeleke to emerge as governor after the votes are counted following Saturday’s election.





Both entertainers stormed Osun state on Wednesday to campaign for their preferred candidates, with Portable extending his endorsement to APC presidential flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





Davido, on his part, is all-in for Adeleke’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





“4+4, Akoi Oyetola, my father is here. Nigerians you all should agree for Tinubu, so everything can go well,” Portable, who recently bought a house, said in an Instagram video today.





He also showed off some cash Oyetola, it appeared, gave to him.





Davido, who is with his man in Ede, is seen in a viral video giving his uncle a warm hug as the campaign for July 16’s governorship election hits the home run.





Portable and Davido have chosen their candidates for reasons we may never know. It is now left for the people of Osun to determine who will call the shots from Osogbo for the next four years.





Share This