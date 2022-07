Published:

These were the last hours of OPEC Secretary General Muhammadu Bakindo as captured on camera

He was honored at an event at Presidential villa yesterday, few hours later he gave up the ghost





He died at about 11pm on Tuesday. He was aged 63.





His death was announced in the early hours of Wednesday by NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, who described his departure as a great loss to his immediate family, NNPC Nigeria, OPEC and global energy community

