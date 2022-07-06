Breaking: Buhari Reshuffles Cabinet

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhahri has reshuffled his cabinet, assigning new portfolios to ministers.

This was announced at the ongoing Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president also swore in the seven ministers recently screened and confirmed by the Senate.

The first batch to be sworn in were Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State, Odum Odih – Rivers State and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State.

The second batch included Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State, Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State and Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State





Before the swearing in, a minute silence was observed in honour of Mohammed Barkindo, the 4th Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who died at the age of 63, Tuesday night.

In attendance physically at FEC are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The ministers include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Education, Adamu Adamu, Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Mines and Steel, Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and Minister of State Budget, National Planning, Clem Agba and State, Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.

Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are attending the meeting from their off

The new Ministers were assigned portfolio while some old Ministers were move round.

The portfolios of the new Ministers and reshufflement of five old Ministers are:





Umana Okon Umana, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Gbemisola Saraki – Minister for State for Mines and Steel, Dr Olorunimbe Mamora – Minister of Science and Technology; Sharon Ikeazor- Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs and Muazu Jaji Sambo; Minister of Transportation.

Others are Umar Ibrahim El yakub; Minister of State for Works and Housing; Goodluck Nanah Opiah; Minister of State for Education; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama; Minister of State for Heath; Ikoh Henry ikechukwu, Minister of State, Science and Technology; Odum Udi, Minister of State, Environment, and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye- Minister of State, Transportation

