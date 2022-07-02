Obasanjo Drives Keke In Abeokuta

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo drove a commercial tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, to pick intra-city passengers in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Saturday.

Obasanjo said his action was informed by the desire to show the teeming youths that there were many opportunities to legitimately make a living in the country.

The former president added that his action was to further stress what he said earlier that with ‘Keke NAPEP’ business, which his government launched in November 2002, Nigerian youths can still be self-reliant rather than looking none existing white collar jobs





