Glo To Sponsor 2022 Ojude Oba

In continuation of its support for Nigeria’s cultural heritage, digital solutions company, Globacom, has announced the sponsorship of the 2022 edition of Ojude Oba Festival.

Globacom’s Regional Activations Manager, Ogun State, Mr. Ikenna Aguwuom, disclosed this at a pre-event press conference held on Friday in Ijebu Ode. He explained that the sponsorship is in appreciation of the rich tradition and culture of Ijebuland as well as to promote Nigeria’s tourism potentials.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Ojude Oba Planning Committee to celebrate the unique tradition of the Ijebu people and foster the cause of tourism which Ojude Oba has promoted for more than 100 years. This festival, which has gained global recognition, attracts tourists from other parts of Nigeria and the diaspora”, Mr Aguwuom stated.

Globacom also unveiled a special consumer promo tagged Ojude Oba Special in celebration of the festival. According to the company, the promotion will avail its subscribers the opportunity to win 5 tricycles, 10 television sets and 10 grinding machines.

“To win any of these prizes, a new Glo subscriber is required to activate a Glo Sim and recharge with a minimum of N1,500,while existing customers will need to recharge a minimum of N1,000 before the 8th of July, 2022, to qualify for the draws”, added Mr Aguwuom.

The digital solutions provider added that customers who miss the pre-event raffle window could simply spend N5,000 or more at the festival ground on the Glo network to stand a chance of winning any of the prizes.

Coordinator, Ojude Oba Planning Committee, Dr. Fassy Adetokunbo Yusuff, commended Globacom, whom he described as a 'partner of choice, for consistently sponsoring the festival in the last 16 years





