" Nigeria Jagajaga" Exponent Eedris Abdulkareem, Diagnosed With Kidney Failure

Veteran rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has disclosed that he is battling kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis at a facility in Lagos.





His spokesperson, Myke Pam, disclosed this in a statement on his Instagram page on Wednesday. It was revealed that the rapper has been scheduled to undergo a surgery at the end of the month.





“The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and texts have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member).





“Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we most sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris, as we face this challenging times,” part of the statement said.





Credit: Instagram | Eedris Abdulkareem

