Gunmen Kill Pastor's Two Sons , Kidnap Daughter In Adamawa State

Published:

Gunmen have murdered two sons of a Pastor in Adamawa State





This was the post of one Anche Uyah on the incident on Facebook





"This is Rev. Daniel Umaru and his family, the Pastor in charge of EYN Church, Njairi, Mubi, Adamawa state.





Last night, unknown gunmen stormed his residence, killed his two sons and kidnapped his 13 year old daughter. He was shot and left battling life in the hospital. The wife is in coma due to shock.





Oh God save our nation from blood tasty people and heal our land.





Oh Lord! Please help your children to remain focused in the midst of these challenges. Grant healing to your son and bring his wife out of coma. Give calmness to his daughter and rescue her unmolested for the sake of your glory.





Amen!"

Share This