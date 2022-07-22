Newly Wedded Lady Dies Days After Burning Husband To Death

Published:

Ifeoluwa Bamidele, who set ablaze her Cairo-based husband, Teebam, has now passed on.





Recall that on Monday, July 18, Ife had absconded after incinerating her husband after he allegedly impregnated another woman. Teebam died the following day and she was declared wanted by the Osun state police command.





However, according to fresh reports, she ended it all after consuming a poisonous substance in Ekiti and boarded a bus in which she died. She was rushed to Jolayemi hospital in Osogbo, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.









