Covenant University Wins N75m JAMB Compliance Prize

One of the private universities in Nigeria, Covenant University, has emerged as the most compliant institution in keeping the policy guidelines of the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board.





The award was presented at the 2020/2021 JAMB National Tertiary Admissions’ Performance-Merit Award held on Thursday in Abuja.





The university was awarded a cash prize of N75 million and a certificate of award as the best in compliance in keeping to the admission guidelines.





The award was presented by the registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede.









