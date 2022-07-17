NDLEA Nabs Drug Queen With Narcotics At Lagos Airport

Published:

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a 27-year-old drug queen, Mrs. Opoola Mujidat for planting drugs concealed in fetish bowls, containing scary native black soap and sponge on two Oman-bound male passengers at the departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, MMIA, Lagos.

Making this known in Abuja, Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy said, “The passengers: Raji Babatunde Kazeem and Akinbobola Omoniyi were travelling together to Oman, Middle East on Ethiopian Airlines flight on Monday 11th July when they were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the airport.

“A search of their luggage revealed wraps of cannabis sativa hidden in bowls of native black soap and sponge packed into a bag containing food items, which Kazeem was carrying.





“Both Kazeem and Omoniyi immediately alerted the anti-narcotic officers that Mujidat who was still within the vicinity gave the bag containing the illicit substance to them at the airport. She was promptly arrested.

“The lady accepted responsibility and stated that she brought the luggage for the two passengers to give to her husband in Oman.





“Mujidat, who hails from Oyo East LGA in Oyo State, confessed during preliminary interview that the bag containing the food items were packed by her with different items, including the black soap used to conceal the illicit substance”

