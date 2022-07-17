Aregbesola Deletes Post On Osun Election ..Says It Was Unauthorised

Published:









Rauf Aregebsola, minister of interior and former governor of Osun, says the message on his social media pages on the defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election in Osun is unauthorised.

Following the declaration of Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, as the winner of the Osun governorship election, Aregbesola took to his verified Facebook page to send a cryptic message to the APC and Gboyega Oyetola, the party’s candidate and incumbent governor.





The minister had been at loggerheads with Oyetola and opposed the governor’s re-election bid.





Consequently fractioning the APC in Osun into two factions — one loyal to Aregbesola while the other supports Oyetola.





Reacting to the APC loss in Osun, Aregbesola quoted chapter four, verse 17 of the book of Daniel. The minister wrote that “the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will”.





“Osun Le Tente,” the post read.





“‘This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.’- (Daniel 4:17).”





A few hours later, however, the minister distanced himself from the posts, describing them as “unauthorised messages”.





He then added that the messages have been deleted and advised the public to ignore the posts.





“Ignore unauthorised message posted on Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s social media pages,” the tweet on the minister’s verified Twitter handle read.





“It has come to the attention of the media office of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, that an unauthorised message was posted on his Verified Twitter & Facebook pages at about 8:00 am on Sunday 17th July, 2022. The unauthorised messages have now been deleted. Members of the public, especially the media, are advised to ignore!”





