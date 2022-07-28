Insecurity: Abuja Private University Shuts Down, Postpones Exams

Published:

An Abuja-based private university, Veritas University, on Wednesday announced the end of its 2021/2022 academic session amidst security threats in the capital city.





A statement released by the media and public relations officer of the school, Evelyn Obekpa, stated that the examination for first-year students has been postponed due to the directive by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory on the security tension in the capital city.





“The Management of Veritas University wishes to notify the general public that the University has successfully completed the 2021/2022 academic session.





“However, due to the current security tension and the directives of the Minister of the FCT for the closure of schools in Abuja, examinations for our 100-level students shall be conducted at a date to be announced later.





“Candidates seeking admission into Veritas University for the 2022/2023 academic session are encouraged to visit the University or the university’s website – www.veritas.edu.ng to obtain an admission form. All correspondences may be forwarded to the following emails”.





There are reports that there have been reports of attacks in the capital city following the release of senior commanders of the Boko Haram during the invasion of the Kuje prison.





