2023: Muslim/Muslim Ticket Is Ungodly.. Former Reps Speaker Dogara

The former Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has described the Muslim/Muslim ticket for presidential candidate and his running mate as ungodly and against the unity of the country.





Speaking during the 12th General Assembly and Leadership Transition Ceremony of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dogara said the position of CAN of the same faith ticket is a Godly position and anything contrary to that is ungodly.





“I want to say emphatically that CAN’s position on Muslim/Muslim ticket in this country, at this moment of national peril, is not CAN’s only position, I believe that is God’s position.





“We serve a God of justice, our God is righteous, our God is the author of diversity, and he wants as diverse as we are to come together.





“So, CAN’s position as much as it is a righteous position, it is the position of all of us who live righteousness, justice, diversity and are working to harness it for the advancement of this country,” he said.





The former Speaker said that there is no neutrality is an issue like this, he noted that those who support the Muslim/Muslim tickets are working against the unity of Nigeria.





“Anybody can say anything, but in as much as what we are standing for is Godly, any other position is ungodly, there is no middle way, you can’t be in the middle, it is either you are for righteousness, justice, inclusivity or you are working against the unity of this great country,” he added.





