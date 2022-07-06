Gunmen Kill Police Commissoner

Published:

Terrorists in Katsina have killed an assistant commissioner of police, ACP Aminu Umar, in an ambush in Dutsinma, Safana LGA, where a convoy of presidential advance team, going to Daura, was also attacked.





But the spokesperson of the Police command in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, said ACP Umar died in the ambush also in Dutsinma.





He also said that another policeman died.





Isah did not mention the President’s advance convoy, but most possibly he and Garba may have been reporting the same event.





Isah gave a more graphic account of the terror attack.





“Today, July, 5, 2022, at about 11:30 a.m, a distress call was received that terrorists numbering over 300 on motorcycles, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles and General Purpose Machine Guns, ambushed ACP Umar and his team.





“The late Area Commander with members of his team were on clearance operation of recalcitrant bandits/terrorists, in Zakka forest, Safana LGA of the state.





“Consequently, the Area Commander and one other, gallantly lost their lives during a cross exchange of gun fire,” he added.





Isah said that the Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dabban-Dauda had expressed deep sympathy to the family of the deceased officers.





He also prayed God to grant the deceased abode in Jannatul Firdausi.













