The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a 27 years old suspect and indigene of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nwamannah Chuks Ifeanyi, for alleged ATM card fraud.





He was picked up on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Fruits Market, Wuse Zone II, Abuja, following an intelligence report.





At the point of arrest, 41 ATM cards of different banks, bearing various names, were found in his possession.









