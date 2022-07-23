Gunmen Kill Adamawa Lawmaker, Shoot Son

Published:

A lawmaker, Ishaya Bakano, of Song Local Government Council of Adamawa has been killed by gunmen.

A gang of armed men stormed the lawmaker’s residence in his hometown, Bannga, in the early hours of Saturday, shooting his son and whisking him away before killing him a few hours after.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adamawa Command Superintendent of Police Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the security agencies are doing everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators and the Police are investigating the killing.

Bakano was until his death the deputy leader of Song Local Government Council. He represented Gudu Mboi Ward in the Council.

Although investigations are ongoing, there are speculations that he was assassinated.

His son who was shot in the process is receiving treatment at a hospital.





Adamawa has witnessed a number of attacks and killings recently.

The killing of Bakano is the latest in that trend and occurs a few weeks after a lecturer with the Adamawa state polytechnic was killed by gunmen in his residence in Girei Local Government of Adamawa State.

On July 6, gunmen attacked the home of Reverend Daniel Umaru of Church of The Brethren, Njairi in Mubi LGA shooting the pastor, killing two of his sons, and abducting his 13-year-old daughter.

