Glo, Most Consistent Data Network In Nigeria .. Beacon Of ICT Organisers

The emergence of the national telecommunications company, Globacom, as the Largest and Most Reliable Mobile 4G LTE Network at the 13th edition of the annual Beacon of ICT Awards event has been attributed to the network’s consistency in terms of consistency of value and pricing.

Editor-in-Chief of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek, organisers of the awards, Mr. Ken Nwogbo, who made this remark in Lagos also explained that Glo emerged winner in the two categories in an online voting process.

Mr. Nwogbo stated that Globacom’s friendly data plans, the Berekete offer, Glo Café, and other value-added services largely accounted for the decision of the respondents to vote massively for the company, which also won the “Most Innovative Network” Award.

“The Beacon of ICT Award was instituted 13 years ago to reward the vision and enterprise of individuals and companies that have contributed significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s ICT industry”, he explained further.

The 2022 edition of the event explored the potential of Blockchain technology to disrupt digital interaction in our economy and society

