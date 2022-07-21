Gbenga Omotoso, Segalinks, Ara, Pamilerin, Bolaji Adebiyi, Pexxie, Femi Babafemi, Others To Speak At Bodex Social Media Hangout 3.0

Published:

To maintain standards and the vison of Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH), which is the use of social media as a tool in nation building, experts from all works of life have been invited and accepted to speak at this year’s edition.





The annual multi-city event – BSMH as fondly called, is a unique digital and traditional media movement that seeks to celebrate principal actors and stakeholders in both digital and traditional media space.





While speaking to the Convener Florence Hungbo on the relevance of this event she said, social media is fast becoming one of the best information and collaboration tools all over the world where participants and users of different social platforms have been at the heart of societal transformation and progress globally so, there is a need for constant reminder among users on how best these platforms can be used.





Volt Media Advisory – organizers of the media gathering, has put in place top notch experts as speakers, panelists and moderators, who will be having enriching conversations on the influence of social media on politics, business, world culture, education, mental health, careers and innovation, she said.





Indeed, this years edition is geared towards conversations that will educate attendees and participants on how best to use social media to increase personal, communal and national value while also REDIFINING THE NARRATIVE of social media and it relevance, particularly in Nigeria currently, Florence added Prominent speakers scheduled to speak at the Bodex social media hangout 3.0 happening on the 31st of July are Gbenga Omotoso – Lagos State Commissioner of Information and strategy, Segun Awosanya (Segalinks) Convener Endsars Reformpoliceng, President/Founder Social Intervention Advocacy Foundation (Siaf) And CEO Aliensmedia Limited, Kolawole Osinowo CEO, Baobab+ Nigeria, Damilola Otubanjo – Md/CEO Milolar Group, Pamilerin Adegoke – Digital Enthusiast, Femi Babafemi Director of media and advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Bolaji Adebiyi Managing Editor Of Thisday Newspapers, Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir, Group Head, External Relations and Media, UBA, Fidelis Duker Film Maker/Group CEO Fad Media Group, Adetokunbo Modupe Founder/Chief Consultant of TPT International Limited, Aproko Doctor, Japhet Omojuwa Author/Media Practitioner, Aralola Oluwamuyiwa 1st Female Drummer, Esan Sunday Emmanuel Senior General Manager Brand and Corporate Communications Dangote Industries Limited, Osayuwamen P Saleh Média Entrepreneur & Tv Host, Adebayo Adedeji CEO Wakanow, Efe Omorogbe Creative Entrepreneur, Olamilekan “King Pexxie” Bamidele Principal Partner – Lekan Bamidele & Co and host of others Florence Hungbo also said, what to expect at this year’s edition is, the coming together of professionals in sessions to discuss Trends and Opportunities in social selling, Impact of social media on Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria, Curbing Fake News and Regulating social media in Nigeria, Influence of social media on 21st Century Parenting, Impact of social media on Mental Health and The Place of social media on 2023 Electioneering respectively.

Diasporas aren’t left behind as we have representatives from five major countries coming live during the event to talk about the Use of social media in the Diaspora since the event is going to be live streaming.





With the quality of our speakers, we assure you of better understanding on the use of social media and how to apply it to our day to day activities when you return to your destination knowledge full.





When asked about the participation, Florence Hungbo said, Bodex Social media hangout is the only major media event if not the only media event in Nigeria that accommodates digital/traditional media personalities, fans, stakeholders to participate with zero gate fee with buffet, lots to drink, take home and, organized in one of the best hotels in the heart of Lagos Radisson Blu, GRA, Ikeja.





We made it free to access after registration because, this is our own way of giving back to the society so we all can continue with the good work in the media space and, anyone who is media aligned are meant to be pampered and appreciated because without one another, there can’t be US.





Also, it’s a way to have a media road map and create a civic engagement platform that can unite us using digital and traditional media platforms.

The event is also live streamed just to carry everyone in diaspora along as we prepare for other countries edition, she said.





As part of the wow factors of the day, we hope to have Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Executive Governor of Lagos State, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA and Ambassador Darkey Africa South Africa Consul-General as our Special Guests of Honor Gbenga Adeyinka, will anchor the main event and Denrele Edun, will be hosting the green carpet session while we get entertained by Akohun Badagry Dancers, Skales, Humblesmith, Jaywon, GKB Unicycle academy, Ara, Wale Thompson, others and DJ Kexzy on the wheel.





Volt media advisory has promised this year’s edition to be impactful and fun starting with our wow factor experiences around the green carpet and beyond, all attendees including speakers, moderators, guests, media practitioners, content creators, fans, online participants and the general public are promised an experience to remember at BSMH 2022″.





We look forward to welcoming you and make you feel at home.





Bodex social media hangout…using social media in shaping the society.





