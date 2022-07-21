EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja

Published:

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.





The suspects are: Innocent Samson, Obiora Eze, Ifeanyi Joseph, Isdore Chinedu, Badaki Linus, Ameh Nick, Kelvin Chima, Akwa Iwu Promise Ifeanyi, Adekunle Samuel.





Others are: Abutu John, Testimony Mathiew, Omale Mary Ochanya (female), Afarm Darlington Edwin, Henry John, Urochukwu Abel, Ogieto Gift, Innocent Gideon, Ojimini Maduemyi Raymond, Mathiew Timothy, and Kingsley Chukwuemeka.





They were arrested on July 19, 2022 at Army Estate Phase Five, Kurudu, Abuja, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.





Items recovered from the suspects include three cars: a Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350 and Peugeot 306, a motor bike, six laptop computers, and mobile phones.





