Enugu 2023: Food- For -Thought For The People Of Enugu North Senatorial zone By Charly Udeh

Published:

One keeps wondering the rationale behind the armchair criticisms and vilifications of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi's giant strides in the face of daunting challenges by few cynics in Enugu North Senatorial zone.

It is not far from their primordial sense of prebendalism, entitlements and expectations, without factoring in the paucity of fund that confronted Governor Ugwuanyi since inception till date. This is because they see Ugwuanyi's government as that of Nsukka people alone and not the entire people that elected him into office.

Have they ever sat down and asked why is it that it is when Gov. Ugwuanyi became Governor that his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which his predecessors leveraged on to empower his people lost power at the centre? Why is it that when Ugwuanyi became Governor, the oil price crashed and governments had to rely on bailout fund to stay afloat? Why is that it was when Ugwuanyi became Governor that economic recession set in. Why is that since Governor Ugwuanyi assumed office, excess crude money which was often shared during his predecessors' reign has never been shared? Why is that it is during Ugwuanyi's administration that COVID-19 pandemic erupted and grounded global and national economy for almost two years?

Why is it that none of these petty minded and envious cynics is asking how Governor Ugwuanyi has managed to keep the state afloat financially and otherwise in the face of these myriads of challenges? They are not appreciative of the fact that Governor Ugwuanyi has been recruiting workers and paying salaries promptly. They are not appreciative of the fact that Governor Ugwuanyi has provided basic infrastructure, signature projects and human empowerments such as the first flyover bridge at T-Junction Nike Lake road, dualised Opi/ Nsukka road, State University of Medical University and Allied Science (SUMAS) Igbo Eno and several others.

Why? Nothing other than their selfish political interests, which are at variance with that of the majority of Enugu people that have been supportive and appreciative of Governor Ugwuanyi's giant strides in the face of financial cum economic challenges.

It is not doubtful that their grudges against Governor Ugwuanyi is personal and political. That is why they have been cynical, critical and dismissive of Governor Ugwuanyi's sterling performance and numerous remarkable achievements in office since the conclusion of the PDP primaries that didn't favour their preferred aspirants.

Share This