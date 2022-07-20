British Nigerian Kemi Badenoch Crashes Out Of Race For UK Prime Minister Seat

Published:

British-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch, who was among the contestants for the United Kingdom Prime Minister’s seat has lost her bid for the position.





Badenoch lost out in the vote on Tuesday. Rishi Sunak had votes from 118 MPs, while Ms Penny Mordaunt beat Ms Liz Truss to second place with 92 votes to 86.





Badenoch was voted out of the race while other contestants including Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss are still in the race.





Chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady disclosed that Badenoch was out of the race and that Sunak was still leading while Truss was getting closer to Mordaunt.





Brady also announced that the last ballot will be read on Wednesday.





According to Brady, Rishi Sunak scored 118 (up 3), Penny Mordaunt – 92 (up 10), Liz Truss – 86 (up 15) and Kemi Badenoch – 59 (up 1).





Badenoch’s loss comes less than a week after she described Nigerian politicians as selfish leaders who “use public funds for private Piggy Bank and promise air but pollute not only the air but the whole system.”





The former UK Minister of State for Local Government, Faith and Communities and Minister of State for Equalities last week also said that she chose to hone her political career in the UK because the system in the country allows her to do whatever she wants unlike in Nigeria.





Meanwhile, Badenoch’s statement was greeted with mixed reactions with many Nigerians including the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, describing it as “nonsense.”





