'Bishops' At Shettima's Unveiling Should Be Arrested -Enenche

Published:

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has called for the arrest of clerics who attended the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Bola Tinubu.





Shettima was on Wednesday unveiled as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress at an event in Abuja. The presence of some bishops and pastors at the event had raised claims of them being fakes, especially as the Christian Association of Nigeria also disowned the clerics.





In a video on his Facebook page on Friday, Enenche bashed the clerics and those who brought them to he event.





He said, “You know there is a contest going on in this country right now where some criminals paraded themselves as bishops.





“That is the level to which the criminal leadership of this country has descended into. You see like begets like, those who sent them are like them. That is an impersonation of the highest order and they should be arrested and tried."





Meanwhile, the Tinubu Campaign Organisation had refuted claims that the bishops and pastors were fake.





TCO said, "We want to say that those clergymen were not fake, not mechanics or yam sellers as the purveyors of hatred have made Nigerians to believe in the social media. They are not big names in Christendom yet, they are gradually building up their missions."









Credit: Facebook| Dr Paul Enenche

Share This