Adeleke's Victory In The Election Saved Me From Palace Eviction - Ataoja Of Osogbo Reveals

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, has congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory.

Oba Oyetunji, who spoke in his palace while receiving Adeleke and his supporters, also revealed he was threatened with eviction by some undisclosed people.





It would be recalled that during Adeleke’s visit to Ataoja before the governorship poll, the monarch while reacting to the alleged attack on some PDP members coming to receive their party’s candidate, had placed curses on the people behind politically-motivated attacks in the town.





The outburst of the royal father did not go down well with some people within the community, who accused him of partisanship.





But Ataoja, while speaking in a short video clip recorded during the Governor-elect’s visitation to him, described himself as lucky with Adeleke’s victory, as he could have been chased from the palace with broom.





Ataoja, who spoke in Yoruba language in the video said,





“my sermon to my son, who is now my boss is simple, may you be successful in office. I am saying this openly so that people can hear. Let them know that my joy has come. Imagine them saying they will sweep me away with their brooms with cane from this palace?









