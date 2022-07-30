Saturday, 30 July 2022

BBNaija Housemates Are Jealous Of My Love Relationship With Sheggz ..Bella

Published: July 30, 2022


 

Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Bella, has claimed that other housemates are out to break up her relationship with Sheggz.

Another housemate, Doyin on Thursday, told Sheggz while trying to settle their quarrel that she distanced herself from him because of Bella.

In Bella’s discussion with Sheggz on Friday, she said that the other housemates were jealous of her and that it’s always been like that for her even outside the house. 

“They are trying so hard to break us, who wouldn’t want the princess treatment, they see it, they want it, they can’t get it” she  said.



