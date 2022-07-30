40-year-old Arrested, Drugs Seized As Police Restore Peace Following Chaos In Oyingbo Market

Published:





"Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, on Friday led his men to quell the violent fracas in Oyingbo Market," Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a social media statement on Friday.





"The RRS was on ground to complement the efforts of Denton Police Division.





"One suspect, Taiye Akanbi aged 40, of Cole Street, Ebutte Metta was arrested.





"Several bags of assorted hard drugs were also recovered. Patrol teams have been stationed around the area while investigations are on to arrest the rest of the miscreants.





"The suspect will be handed over to the NDLEA."





