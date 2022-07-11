2023 : I Will Support Tinubu To Become The President If..... Kwankwaso

Published:

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has declared that he will support Bola Ahmed TINUBU to win the 2023 Presidential Elections if he fails to get it.





Kwankwaso, who is the Presidential Candidate of the NNPP made the revelation in an interview on Arise TV on Sunday night shortly after Tinubu announced Ex-Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.





He added that he has interacted with Tinubu very well in the past and he has no doubt about the abilities and strategies of the famous Lagos politician.





"Ordinarily, if I cannot get it, I can recommend him(Tinubu),"He said.





He expressed support for Tinubu's selection of Shettima adding that it was a good choice.





He however urged Tinubu to take good care of his health because campaigning is a rigorous process, advising the APC candidate to take it easy.





He said "If you see my friend Bola, tell him to take it easy, and to take care of his health, this campaign is very rigorous and requires a lot of effort."

