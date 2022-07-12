12 Rescued As Bus Plunges Into Lagos Canal

Published:

More than 12 passengers of a commercial bus were rescued after the bus veered off its lane and skidded into the canal on Sunday in Lagos.





The incident occurred at Cement Bus Stop on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, in the evening.





According to an eyewitness account, this was recorded due to the recklessness of the Vanagon bus driver who was involved in an accident with a Toyota Camry car with number plate, BDG 963 BT.





The eyewitness added that the unidentified bus later skidded into the canal leaving its 12 passengers with varying degrees of injuries before help could come.





Meanwhile, no life was lost.





Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the victims were seven males and five females who were all rescued and taken to the hospital.





He gave the details as follows: “Upon arrival at the scene, an accident involving a commercial bus (Vanagon) with unknown registration number and a Camry car with registration number BDG 963BT were encountered at the scene.

