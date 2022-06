Published:



The stands served free popcorns and ice cream to delegates





In response to the comment made by former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima an ally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he will not make a good leader but a popcorn vendor , Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his team have floored the venue of the ongoing APC Presidential primaries with popcorn and ice cream stands